The Saginaw County Health Department is reporting zero new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths.
From July 6 to July 7, there were zero new cases to report in the county, the health department said, adding it may be the first time.
As of July 7, there have been 21,192 cases and 613 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the county.
