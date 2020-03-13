The Saginaw County Health Department is urging the public to remain calm after Michigan’s reported cases of COVID-19.
It said five people under investigation have been tested at county hospitals.
Of those tested, four results were negative, and one is pending.
The health department is recommending testing only for people who have symptoms or recently traveled to or from areas of concern.
As of Monday, there have been 12 cases of coronavirus in Michigan.
The state has tested 135 people with 97 of them coming back negative. There are still 26 tests that are pending.
