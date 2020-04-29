Saginaw County health officials were answering questions in a virtual press conference as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The press conference was held on Wednesday, April 29.
“We got a question that says how do you know if you’re immune to COVID-19?” said Health Officer Chris Harrington.
Officials said residents are wondering what tests are available. They said an anti-body test is now included in testing.
“Last Friday, the World Health Organization stated that there is no evidence that people who recovered from COVID-19 are immune,” said Medical Director Delicia Pruitt.
Pruitt said although proving immunity to COVID-19 sounds like an end-all, be-all, it won’t be accomplished through an anti-body test at this time.
“We don’t know what immunity you actually have, so when they draw your blood or prick your finger, they’ll let you know if you have IGM which is something that you can get within the first five days of an infection; which these are antibodies. The problem is, we don’t know if this is something like the flu which you can build up. You get the flu and you build up antibodies for it, but the next fall when the flu season starts again, do you get the flu again? Or is it like a one time done thing? We’re not 100 percent sure,” Pruitt said.
Pruitt said this is especially critical for those who test positive for COVID-19 and recover.
Officials said people should still follow health guidelines and not act as if they are immune.
“When you get the swab and that nasal swab is done and sent, that is the diagnostic test. That one tells you if you’ve got COVID-19 infection or if you don’t have COVID-19 infection. The antibody is not to be used in that fashion,” Harrington said.
