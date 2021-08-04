93 percent of new COVID-19 infections in the United States are caused by the Delta variant according to the CDC. In parts of the Midwest and Great Plains states, that number is even higher, at more than 98 percent.
In Michigan, 31 counties have become a substantial to high risk to contract or spread the coronavirus including Saginaw, Iosco, Huron, and Tuscola Counties.
Saginaw County is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to health officer Christina Harrington.
"We're seeing an increase just like we are everywhere else across the nation," Harrington said.
On Wednesday she spoke about what residents should do as COVID-19 numbers move in the wrong direction.
"I think the call to action right now is to say be mindful of that. Know that spread is increasing right now so what can we do to protect ourselves. Learn to navigate this new environment where we don't have orders, we've got recommendations," Harrington said.
Harrington is urging people to layer their protections. Masks, social distancing, hand washing, and vaccines are all useful recommendations to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Harrington said getting a COVID-19 test is a good idea even if you think your symptoms are just a common cold.
"You sort of minimize those symptoms and you go about your daily life, and you go to work or you go wherever. And then a day or two later you're still not feeling well and go get that covid test and then it comes back positive. And then they think 'oh geez I've been potentially exposed to all these people.' and they just feel awful about it," Harrington said.
Harrington said at this point, in Saginaw County, COVID-19 mitigation measures are recommendations not requirements. Harrington said it is unlikely any new requirements would originate from the county health department.
"Having those types of policy type decisions, I think is larger than just necessarily the local level as well. And there's consistency that's needed there and those conversations are starting to happen," Harrington said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.