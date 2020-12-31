The Saginaw County Health Department has started an online COVID-19 vaccine registration for non-hospital affiliated health facilities that fall under priority three, also known as Phase 1A.
The county health department said this is for independent, non-hospital affiliated facilities and practices.
Healthcare workers employed or who have privileges through one of Saginaw County Health Department’s health systems will be vaccinated there.
“This will be a large group,” said Christina Harrington, health officer for the Saginaw County Health Department. “We anticipate our community will need 3-4 weeks to complete this part of Phase 1A. Saginaw County is much larger than surrounding counties like Midland and Bay. Our medical infrastructure includes not one but four hospitals and a wide variety of independent outpatient practices and facilities.”
The health department said it’s already planning for the next phase, Phase 1B, which includes adults older than 75 and essential workers.
At this time, the health department is not yet taking registrations for individuals older than 75, which will come as a separate process.
The Saginaw County Health Department is asking essential workers do not register individually, at this time.
Instead, the business, and one main contact, should fill out the registration form for that business.
When the form is completed, a staff member from the health department will follow up with necessary paperwork, scheduling information, and vaccination location based on vaccine availability.
“Remember, essential workers (Phase 1B) will not be vaccinated until after Phase 1A is completed in our county,” Harrington said.
