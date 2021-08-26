A Saginaw County man was arrested on child pornography charges.
Alfred Charles Reed, 22, of Shields, was arrested for possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.
He was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his home, according to Michigan State Police.
The investigation began after police say they learned Reed was viewing child pornography files online.
After police conducted a search warrant at Reed’s house, he was charged with five counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
Reed was arraigned on Wednesday, Aug. 4.
