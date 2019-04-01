A Saginaw County man is charged with four felonies after allegedly swindling his great-aunt out of $120,000, her home, and a 1967 Ford Mustang convertible.
Ricky Bradford Willson had Durable Power of Attorney for his great-aunt for a year and a half and was supposed to look out for her best interests.
According to Attorney General Dana Nessel, Willson embezzled $120,000 in cash from his 90-year-old great-aunt’s account to his.
He is also accused of signing a quit claim deed to transfer her house in Gladwin to himself, and transferring the title of her 1967 Ford Mustang convertible to himself.
Willson is charged with four felonies including two counts of embezzlement of $100,000 or more, one for the $120,000 transferred and the other for the property transfer, one count of intent to pass false title for the vehicle transfer, and one count of embezzling an agent or trustee of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 for converting the vehicle ownership.
Willson was bound over to trial by Judge Christopher Odette of the 67th District Court in Genesee County on Tuesday, March 26.
The Attorney General's Office said he was bound over the day after Nessel joined forces with the Michigan Supreme Court, members of the legislative and executive branches of government and advocacy groups for Michigan's Elder Abuse Task Force.
“This is a classic example of financial elder abuse: a trusted relative who took advantage of his aunt,” Nessel said. “He literally took everything from her: her car, her house and her savings account. However, his actions were discovered because she knew things were amiss. The locks had been changed on her house in Gladwin, her classic Mustang convertible was missing, and her savings account was gone. She spoke up. But not every elderly person has the capacity to speak up when things are awry,” continued Nessel. “That’s why we established the Elder Abuse Task Force – to increase awareness of elder abuse and to find and implement best practices across the state so that the oldest among us are protected.”
Willson is out on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.
The case will be assigned to the Honorable Richard B. Yuille of Genesee County Circuit Court.
