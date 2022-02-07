The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office said that the usage of deadly force in an officer-involved shooting on August 5, 2021, was justified.
The Prosecutor’s office says that the Saginaw Emergency Services Team executed a search warrant at 814 S. Harrison Street after a confidential source conducted a controlled purchase of narcotics. During the purchase, AR-15-style long rifles and multiple handguns with extended magazines were observed.
The source also said the residence had been the target of multiple drive-by shootings.
The search warrant was executed as a no-knock-warrant due to the suspected presence of multiple firearms.
Two separate teams entered earing marked police uniforms through a side door and a rear door. Members announced “Police, search warrant!” multiple times, according to the prosecutor’s office.
The EST deployed a flashbang into the residence, where an officer entered holding a shield. An officer witnessed an individual producing a firearm and activated a weapon-mounted flashlight.
An officer discharged a spikes tactical rifle five times, striking the individual three times, causing him to drop his firearm. A few seconds later, another officer entered the living room and saw the man reaching toward a firearm. This officer discharged his 9mm pistol one time, striking the individual.
EST officers began to give the man medical treatment, and he was transport via ambulance to Covenant Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.
Two minors were in separate locations inside the residence when the warrant was executed. After being detained on the scene and giving statements, both were released.
EST recovered a Glock Model 17 9mm pistol, six 9mm cartridges, a box of 9 mm ammunition, a loaded DEL-Ton .556 semi-automatic AR-15 rifle with extended magazine, a box of shotgun shells, other ammunition, three digital scales, schedule one controlled substances and $1, 378 in cash.
The prosecutor’s office says they reviewed witness statements, video and audio recordings and conclude that deadly force was justified.
“The second SPD officer observed the individual pointing a firearm with a mounted flashlight at him and took reasonable action to preserve his life and the lives of the other EST members in the residence,” John McColgan Jr., the Saginaw County Prosecutor said. “Subsequently, the first SPD officer witnessed the individual attempting to grab the firearm a second time and took reasonable action to preserve the safety of the EST members in the residence.”
