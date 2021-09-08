Since Jan. 25, Saginaw County has recorded 355 total breakthrough cases of COVID-19.
“Breakthrough cases” are defined as individuals who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and test positive.
Breakthrough cases were 4.4 percent of all positive cases from Jan. 25 to Aug. 31. At least six percent of breakthrough cases were hospitalized, and nine percent were asymptomatic, and 7 people died due to the virus.
August had 45 percent of all breakthrough cases identified, a total of 16.5 percent of cases in the month of August.
The reason for the cases is unclear, but experts point to the Delta variant, waning immunity from the vaccine and increased transmission in areas with low vaccination rates.
In Saginaw County, 53 percent of residents are fully vaccinated.
The CDC, U.S. Surgeon General and FDA are now recommending booster shots for people who are fully vaccinated at least eight months after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine to maximize protection and minimize breakthrough cases.
There is no booster available yet for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“We are encouraging everyone who is vaccinated to seek out a booster shot when eligible. Equally important, we are asking those who are not vaccinated yet to roll up their sleeves. Residents seeking Dose 1 and 2 will be welcomed at all Saginaw County Health Department booster shot clinics. We have plenty of doses to serve everyone,” said Melinda Shriner with the Saginaw County Health Department.
Planning is underway for booster shots to be available in Saginaw County. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said booster shots will be available in Michigan on Sept. 20, pending recommendation from the CDC.
Anyone who is unsure about the date of their second dose can look it up in the Michigan Care Improvement Registry at www.michigan.gov/immunize or at Michigan.gov/MiImmsPortal.
“As we all know, no one mitigation strategy including the vaccine is 100 percent effective in protecting us from COVID-19. We continue to recommend multiple strategies including vaccination, hand washing, and staying home when sick. In addition, we recommend mask wearing indoors at all times for unvaccinated residents, social distancing, and quarantine for close contacts,” Shriner said.
