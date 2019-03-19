Residents in Saginaw County are becoming upset with the conditions of their roads that they are finding alternate routes on their own.
Sue Combs, a Saginaw Co. resident, said that she lives on Valley Dr. and traveling in a different direction to avoid potholes.
“Very, very rough to drive on. Very bumpy,” Combs said. “The last couple of days we’ve actually avoided that actual spot and we go the other direction to avoid it because it kind of rattles the whole bottom of the vehicle.”
Dennis Borchard, Saginaw County Road Commission Managing Director, said that he’s aware of the issues on Valley Dr. and that property owners can work with local leaders to upgrade their street by paying a tax assessment for a new road.
“The township will call the road commission, we give an estimate for what needs to be done on that road and we go from there,” Borchard said.
Borchard said that with or without that tax assessment, Valley Dr. will not remain in its current state. He said that as soon as the weather allows, crews will work to take care of the loose road, so residents do not have to avoid their streets.
“We’re not going to leave that type of road condition for the public to drive over,” Borchard said.
Combs said she hopes that Valley Dr. will eventually get a much-needed makeover.
“Better for bike riding and the kids. You know they must ride up and down the street, you not to mention roller blades. I know roller blades are popular with the kids today and we don’t have sidewalks in this neighborhood, so the roads are a little more important to us here,” Combs said.
