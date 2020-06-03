During a Facebook Live event on Wednesday, June 3, three Saginaw County school leaders joined the Saginaw County Health Department to answer important questions on what the fall semester could look like and other topics of interest.
The health department was joined by Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools Superintendent Mark Whelton, Hemlock Public Schools Superintendent Don Killingbeck, and Mit Foley, the executive director of secondary education, athletics and facilities for Saginaw Public Schools.
Advice for parents teaching their kids at home
"I would say patience and love are key point," Killingbeck said.
Killingbeck also said there needs to be some level of accountability for kids. He said in his household, if his kids don't have all of their assignments done, then they don't get to use their electronics for a week.
Foley said parents should create more self-direction for kids.
"Parents shouldn't have to figure out algebra one and calculus," Foley said.
He said parents should encourage their kids to communicate with their teacher if they need additional help.
Foley also said to reach out to the district if you need any support with academics or psychological support.
"You are not alone moms and dads," Whelton said, adding he is also teaching his kids at home.
He said to get with your schools, teachers and principals for additional help.
How to prepare your kids for fall semester
Foley said Saginaw Public Schools has a ton of resources on its school website that parents can tap into. He also said parents should focus on math and reading over the summer.
Killingbeck said while it's important for kids to have some sort of break over the summer, it is also important to have a schedule. He said every family should create goals to accomplish each week.
Whelton said parents should engage their kids in educational projects throughout the summer. He also said reading is important.
"Reading isn't flipping through Instagram, kids," Whelton said.
This year's grading system
Whelton said schools were provided guidance from the Department of Education on how to grade students in this remote environment. He said it is either a pass or incomplete grade.
An incomplete doesn't mean failure, it just means they need to do more, Whelton said.
Killingbeck said they are providing online resources to parents to help them prepare their students for the fall. That could include online summer school in August, he said.
Whelton said they will move towards a more traditional grading scale as they move towards the fall.
He also said there will be defined testing in the fall to see where students are at academically and see what gaps need to be filled.
"This is unprecedented. We don't know what five and a half months of not being in school on a daily basis is going to look like," Whelton said.
Foley said Saginaw Public Schools will be working hard in the fall to catch students up.
Will fall instruction be in-person or virtual?
"I really don't know what the fall will look like," Foley said, adding they are waiting for additional guidance from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office.
He said Saginaw Public Schools is putting together a task force to develop plans for the fall if students do not return to school as it was before.
Foley said there will be rigorous cleaning protocols in place and hand sanitizer stations in place throughout the school.
He said they are looking at different learning models and some of them include some type of virtual learning.
"It's hard to say what the next school year will look like. Whatever we put in place will be designed to keep staff and students safe," Foley said, adding when they do open back up they will provide a quality education to their kids.
Whelton said they will have a hybrid environment with a combination of virtual learning and in-person instruction they will be prepared to flex in and out of.
He said they will be looking to the health department and legislature for guidance on what they need to be prepared for.
Killingbeck said they are preparing for three different models.
The first would be in-person instruction with precautions. The school district has already installed shields at the counters of its secretaries.
The second model would be remote learning similar to the current climate.
The third model is a hybrid of remote and in-person instruction. It is unclear if that will be two days in class and three days remote or a week on, a week off, Killingbeck said.
"We're ready for anything," he said.
Will there be sports in the fall?
Killingbeck said they are preparing for different models when it comes to sporting events. He said the first would be normal with precautions in place. The second would be without spectators.
Hemlock schools have added WiFi to its athletic venues and are working to install a camera system to those venues so they can broadcast sporting events if they cannot have spectators, Killingbeck said.
He also said they are ready for a hybrid model, whether that means only in-conference games or a shorter distance of travel.
Foley said the MHSAA has outlined some guidelines on outdoor activity.
Saginaw Public Schools is in the process of putting together a plan to return to outdoor activities and outdoor sports.
"Students can expect to be participating in something," Foley said.
He said there will be a lot of safety protocols in place.
"It's going to look a little bit different," Foley said.
Whelton seconded that notion. He said he believes there will be fall sports, but football practice is not going to look like it did last year.
Final remarks
Foley said he is proud of the resilience of the entire school community, students, teachers, and parents who really stepped up with virtual learning.
Killingbeck said he wants students and families to know the district misses them. If you need anything, reach out.
Whelton said his district looks forward to getting back to school. They miss the kids and they will have protocols in place to keep the students safe.
