A local woman was arrested for felonious assault after Saginaw County Sheriff said deputies received reports of an argument at a restaurant in Kochville.
Willian Federspiel, the Saginaw County Sheriff said four women were eating dinner at Applebee’s on Tittabawassee Road Sunday when a group of four to five other women entered the restaurant and started an argument with them.
Management separated them and forced the group who entered the restaurant to leave.
Federspiel said they waited in the parking lot for the others to finish eating, and when they left the two groups confronted each other. One woman pulled out a gun.
“Thank god we didn’t have another shooting or homicide, but our deputies were able to get there quick and make an arrest on the lady who was feloniously assaulting the other women,” Federspiel said. “It’s just been a really violent 10 days for our community. Some people say everything bad happens in the city. It’s not true. Crime goes where criminals go.”
The incident is still under investigation.
