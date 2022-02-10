The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new scam telling people they need a certain amount of money in gift cards to avoid going to jail.
The scam uses the sheriff’s office, its number, and Judge Darnell Jackson’s name. The scammer says Jackson is issuing a bench warrant in the call and says the victim needs a specific amount of money in gift cards to avoid going to jail.
The scammer instructs the victim to read off the number on the gift card before mailing it.
The sheriff’s office or court will never request gift cards for payment.
