All weekend long veterans are celebrated throughout Mid-Michigan.
The Saginaw County Veterans Memorial Plaza hosted its annual 5K Run-Walk fundraiser.
For just $25 each person got a commemorative t-shirt and a bag filled with local items.
Those who took part say they’re happy to get some exercise and give back.
“There’s a need out there to help those less unfortunate, Again giving back to the community, representing yourself and representing Saginaw,” said James Hernandez.
Sunday there will be a Veterans Day service.
It will mark the 100th anniversary of World War I.
It happens at Veterans Memorial Plaza at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.