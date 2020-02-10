A Saginaw County woman won $500,000 playing a Michigan Lottery game.
The 53-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, won the money playing the Winter Winnings instant game.
She bought her ticket at the Westside Party Shoppe, located at 119 N. Hamilton St. in Saginaw.
She said she plans to buy her brother a new car with her winnings and save the rest, the Michigan Lottery said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.