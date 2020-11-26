There was a line down the street and around the block at Dawn of a New Day Coffee House.
The store, for the first time, gave away individual Thanksgiving dinners and care packages.
"We've been very fortunate this year,” said Manager Linsey Morrell. “We have our health and our business has been able to remain open. And we just, we wanted to give back."
Morrell and her family own and operate the coffee house.
It was just her and a few others that started cooking long before sunrise.
Dawn of a New Day cooked 300 meals Thursday and they expect to give away every single one.
The care packages were donated by Saginaw residents and coffee shop customers.
"Saginaw is community driven,” Morrell said. “When you ask and you need help, there are people that are willing to help you. And want to help you."
Some people aren't even in line for themselves, they're getting food for those who can't.
"I've been blessed,” Pamela Smith said. “I've truly been blessed, and people that can't get around or have transportation, if I can get up and help them, that's what I do."
In years past, Dawn of a New Day did community chili dinners, but COVID made them want to step up in a new way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.