Start planning your costume now.
Saginaw Comic-Con is coming to the SVRC Marketplace.
The one-day, family-friendly celebration of all things comics, science fiction and fantasy is coming to the Marketplace on Saturday, June 29.
Comic book artists, vendors, and lots of Cosplay, including a cosplay contest with prizes, will take place. The main event happening in the ballroom on the second floor from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission is $5, with children 12 and under free with a paying adult.
