Saginaw County residents needing help amid the coronavirus outbreak can apply for assistance with the Saginaw Community Foundation.
An Emergency Relief Fund has been set up through the foundation to help people struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This fund is designed to complement our community’s current efforts and expand local capacity to address all aspects of the outbreak as efficiently as possible,” said Reneé Johnston, president & CEO, Saginaw Community Foundation. “We are in communication with our community partners in Saginaw County to define these needs and provide a rapid response as needed.”
For more information visit the Saginaw Community Foundation website.
