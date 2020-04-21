The Consumers Energy Foundation has awarded a $10,000 grant to the Saginaw Community Foundation to help address local response efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Saginaw Community Foundation supports non-profits in Saginaw County struggling with the impact of the virus.
“The Consumers Energy Foundation is focusing on assisting non-profits across Michigan that are providing critical programs and services for Michigan’s children, vulnerable seniors and neighbors in need during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Carolyn Bloodworth, secretary/treasurer, Consumers Energy Foundation. “We felt strongly that supporting the Saginaw Community Foundation’s Emergency Relief Fund to address the needs of the community during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak was an important part of our response.”
The Saginaw Community Foundation’s Emergency Relief Fund is being used to support a variety of programs in the county.
This includes providing food for school students and children as well as providing supplies for daycare facilities.
“We are grateful for the grant support provided by the Consumers Energy Foundation and its continued commitment to our community and other communities across Michigan,” said Reneé Johnston, president and CEO, Saginaw Community Foundation. “The Saginaw Community Foundation anticipates additional needs in our community will require assistance and the Emergency Relief Fund will be able to help provide flexible resources to organizations working with communities who are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and the economic consequences of the outbreak.”
