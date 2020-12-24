Some Saginaw County residents are having issues calling 911.
Central dispatch is having trouble receiving 911 calls from customers using Century Link landline phones in southwest Saginaw County.
Residents should use a cell phone to dial 911 in an emergency at this time.
The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said the county’s non-emergency phones for 911 were not working Thursday morning, but they have been fixed.
