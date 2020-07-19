Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is closed for dog adoptions after two of their dogs tested positive for parvovirus.
The facility said in a Facebook post that neither dog survived after being treated at an emergency vet facility.
The dogs were taken in by the shelter as stray dogs in need of care.
They say they are following veterinarian recommendations and closing to decontaminate their facility and care for and monitor the shelter for a minimum of 14 days.
