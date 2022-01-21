Saginaw County Animal Care and Control has changed its hours and suspended the after-hours and weekend on-call officer because of a "significant staffing crisis."
The animal care and administration staff will be in-service to care for the well-being of shelter animals from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Animal care staff will be working Saturday and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The shelter will be open to the public from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment only. There will be no weekend appointments. Residents can call 989-797-4500 to schedule an appointment.
Saginaw County Animal Care and Control hopes these revised hours are only temporary.
