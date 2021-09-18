GENERIC: Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center

This file photo shows the current facility.

 Source: WNEM

Due to an overwhelming number of stray animals, Saginaw County Animal Care and Control has temporarily closed animal intake.

The state recommends that the facility house 90 dogs and 31 cats. According to the shelter, they are currently housing 135 dogs and 100 cats.

“We are working diligently daily to mitigate this circumstance to open as quickly as possible,” a Facebook post said. “The extreme influx of abandoned, sick, injured, homeless, helpless (many pregnant) strays has been an extreme challenge.”

The organization is working with local and statewide rescues to move shelter residents.

“If you are interested in fostering, we have 20 dogs and 12 cats currently housed in loving homes and it benefits the animals greatly,” the Facebook post said.

The facility remains open by appointment for all services.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.