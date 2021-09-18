Due to an overwhelming number of stray animals, Saginaw County Animal Care and Control has temporarily closed animal intake.
The state recommends that the facility house 90 dogs and 31 cats. According to the shelter, they are currently housing 135 dogs and 100 cats.
“We are working diligently daily to mitigate this circumstance to open as quickly as possible,” a Facebook post said. “The extreme influx of abandoned, sick, injured, homeless, helpless (many pregnant) strays has been an extreme challenge.”
The organization is working with local and statewide rescues to move shelter residents.
“If you are interested in fostering, we have 20 dogs and 12 cats currently housed in loving homes and it benefits the animals greatly,” the Facebook post said.
The facility remains open by appointment for all services.
