Saginaw County Animal Care and Animal Control is asking for help to find puppies of a dog in their care.
The mother was found on N. Carolina Street and Congress Ave. She was not wearing a collar, does not have a microchip, and is full of milk.
You can contact animal control at 989-797-4500 if you have any information on her puppies’ location. If it is after hours or on holidays, you can contact central dispatch at 989-797-4580.
