The Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is reopening their dog adoptions on Thursday.
On July 1 the shelter had to temporarily stop dog adoptions after multiple dogs showed signs of kennel cough.
Dogs will be ready for adoption again on Thursday at 10 a.m.
Kennel cough is an airborne upper respiratory infection is highly contagious but not serious on its own, according to SCACC Director Bonnie Kanicki.
Often compared to the flu, pets will show signs of deep coughing and gagging.
The last two dogs from the shelter who showed signs of the infections are almost completely through their medical care, Kanicki said.
