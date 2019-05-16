After serving more than 30 years with the Michigan State Police, a Michigan-native has been named the new animal control director in Saginaw County.
Bonnie Kanicki was announced Thursday as the new director of Saginaw County Animal Care and Control.
She has degrees from both Western Michigan University and Ferris State University.
Kanicki retired last fall from the Michigan State Police, where she worked both in communities and at the headquarters in Lansing.
She was chosen from two other candidates that were interviewed and chosen for her “law enforcement experience and organizational leadership.”
Kanicki has already attended some meetings but officially starts her new position on May, 28.
