The Saginaw County Health Department (SCHD) has been informed of a positive COVID-19 case in a woman in her nineties.
According to SCHD, the patient is currently hospitalized at a local health care facility.
SCHD said it will be contacting those who have been in close contact with the patient and they will be accessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately.
According to SCHD, 60 Saginaw residents have been tested for COVID-19. There are 23 negative results, two positive results, and 35 results are still pending.
