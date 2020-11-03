Saginaw County Circuit Court trials are on hold until 2021 due to high COVID-19 cases.
Saginaw County Circuit Court Administrator Paula McGlown confirmed that information on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
As of Nov. 3, the Saginaw County Health Department is reporting 4,219 COVID-19 cases, 154 deaths, and 1,950 recoveries.
With the increase in cases, the health department is asking everyone to do the following:
- Wear a mask when out in public
- Maintain 6-feet of distance from others when out in public
- Practice good public health measures like washing your hands, covering your coughs, and staying home if you don't feel well or suspect you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19
