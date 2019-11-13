Leaders in Saginaw County are addressing frustrations over delays in the construction of a new animal control center.
More than a year after voters approved millions of dollars in funding to build a new facility, the location remains a mystery.
Taxpayers are furious, wondering where their money was going as the project keeps getting pushed back.
TV5 spoke with the Saginaw County Controller Robert Belleman about where the search for the new site stands.
“It’s been frustrating. It’s been a little more time consuming than originally thought,” Belleman said. “Searching for a new site has been a little more difficult than I had imagined.”
In August of 2018, voters passed a millage to fund the new center. At the time, it was to be built at the site of the current shelter on Gratiot Ave. in Saginaw. In December of 2018 Belleman decided that wasn’t economically feasible.
In February of 2019, the County Board of Commissioners sought public comment for locations of a new site and in August an offer was made on one. The sell fell through after the listing for the property was removed.
Right now, multiple sites in and around Saginaw are being looked at.
Belleman told TV5 the goal is to break ground on a new facility in mid to late 2020, with the doors opening in 2021.
The process is ongoing and Belleman is urging people of Saginaw County to have patience.
“Yes there’s a pressure to build a new shelter but selecting the site is going to be key to that shelter’s long-term success. Because this building will be there at least twenty years or more,” Belleman said.
Meanwhile, Belleman said the money for the shelter sits in a fund balance where it will stay until needed for the new facility.
“I just want to make sure that taxpayers know what we’re doing, know that the money that they have approved has been earmarked for this project and will be used for this project. And that the board of commissioners, myself, as well as the staff down there, want to see this project start sooner than later,” Belleman said.
TV5 spoke with Mayor Floyd Kloc, he is urging the county to put the new shelter in the city. He said many residents depend on it and many voted for it, expecting the facility to be built in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.