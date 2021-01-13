Coronavirus generic
The Saginaw County Correctional Facility has 724 active COVID-19 inmate cases, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

The correctional facility has confirmed a total of 1,040 positive COVID-19 cases and three deaths related to the virus as of Jan. 13.

According to MDOC, 120 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.

