The Saginaw County Courthouse, located at 111 South Michigan, is closed due to a water pipe issue.
The pipe burst in the men’s restroom, according to officials.
The board meeting scheduled for Jan. 22 at 5 p.m. is scheduled to go on.
Crews plan to have the problem fixed for the meeting.
