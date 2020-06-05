Citizens of Saginaw County
The Saginaw County Crime Prevention Council is extremely distraught and saddened with the death of George Floyd. The egregious behavior of four Minneapolis police officers who caused the death of George Floyd is deplorable. The council is also troubled by the tarnish that this incident brings to the good law enforcement officers in our community who do their best to protect and serve us each day.
Saginaw County Crime Prevention Council was formed in 1999 to bring community and law enforcement leaders together for the betterment of Saginaw County. The Council meets each month to discuss current issues and promote positive community relations.
Rest assured that no police agencies in Saginaw County approve or use the tactics that were used by the officers in Minneapolis. Our officers also adhere to their oath of office (noted below) and have a duty to intervene if they witness unprofessional conduct by another officer.
The council also condemns the systematic inequities that occur throughout our community in relation to neighborhood resources, educational opportunities, access to care and other social factors. We are committed to working together to address these issues in an effort to promote equality and justice for all citizens.
Public trust and accountability for police agencies and police officers is crucial for a safe, inclusive community. We are committed in helping restore the public’s trust and assuring accountability of our police agencies and citizens.
Law Enforcement Oath of Honor
On my honor,
I will never betray my badge,
My integrity, my character, or the public trust.
I will always have the courage
To hold myself and others
Accountable for our actions.
I will always uphold the Constitution
And the community I serve.
