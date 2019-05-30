Saginaw County has declared a local state of emergency related to the recent flooding.
The county is asking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for the area, which could help the county with funding, officials said.
The Saginaw County Road Commission estimates about $200,000 in road damage due to the flooding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.