Saginaw County has declared a state of emergency in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saginaw County Board of Commissioners Chairman, Michael Webster, made the announcement on March 25.
By declaring a state of emergency Saginaw County activates response and recovery aspects of the Saginaw County Emergency Operations Plan, and local resources will be utilized. But a letter making the announcement states that local resources will not be “sufficient to cope with the situation and state assistance is needed”.
By declaring a state of emergency, the county can access state and federal funds to help through the crisis, Webster explained. “We don’t want citizens to react to the emergency declaration with panic. Instead, we want our community to know that your government is being proactive in seeking resources to best handle this crisis.”
Webster encourages everyone to heed Gov. Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order and practice social distancing.
