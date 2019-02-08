The recent wicked weather is canceling the delivery of meals to folks who need them most.
Now law enforcement is fanning out on icy roads to make sure homebound seniors have something to eat.
“When I looked up there and I said oh my God many police are coming up in here,” said Patricia Lamar.
It was a special delivery courtesy of the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office.
The agency spent part of its day getting much-needed meals to seniors like Lamar.
“They give the police and the sheriff and everybody such a bad name, you know what I mean,” Lamar said. “But the police do very good things.”
Bouts of winter weather have hampered the Saginaw County Commission on aging’s efforts to get food to its clients the past two weeks.
That’s why Vera Haller reached out to the sheriff’s office. She said these visits are important to the people she serves.
“It’s not just the meal. It’s checking on them, make sure that they’re OK. You know there’s several times we go to homes and people have been laying on the floor you know since the night before. Nobody has been there. So that’s a big part of it too,” Haller said.
As you can imagine the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said they are glad they can help.
“It’s nice to be part of a fix,” said Tom Knaub, a reserve deputy.
Knaub said it’s great to provide someone with a warm meal on a cold day.
“That’s why we do it, that’s why I do it, helping the community,” Knaub said.
Thanks to Knaub’s efforts, Lamar can enjoy some turkey, mashed potatoes, and vegetables for her Friday meal.
“I just think it’s absolutely just wonderful that they would take time out of their regular job to bring some food to a senior citizen,” Lamar said. “And I think it’s just absolutely marvelous.”
