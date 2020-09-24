The City of Saginaw will be getting it's first county park.
In partnership with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Saginaw County Parks and Recreation is opening a new park.
Brian Lechel from park and recreation said it will be called Saginaw River Headwaters Recreation Area.
It will be on former GM site called Saginaw Malleable Iron.
The 334 acre plot has lots of wetlands meaning there will be lots wildlife as well. Lechel said it's a critical part of the Saginaw Bay Watershed.
They are still working on some development and hope to have planning and design done this winter or fall. They hope to start construction in the spring or summer with a ribbon cutting around this time in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.