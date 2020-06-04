Saginaw County is experiencing "high nuisance mosquito populations" after the recent flooding.
The problem is county wide with the highest nuisance associated with areas that experienced flooding, the Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission said in a press release.
To help, the commission said it has increased nightly spray efforts, extended spray shifts, and implemented additional early morning and weekend spray shifts.
"We are utilizing all our resources to get around the county," the commission said.
Residents are encouraged to take the following actions to reduce and avoid mosquito bites:
- Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.
- When outdoors wear shoes and socks, light colored long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt. Apply an insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.
- Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut, especially at night.
- Eliminate all sources of standing water that can support mosquito breeding, including water in birdbaths, neglected swimming pools, wading pools, old tires and any other object holding water. Contact SCMAC to report standing water in roadside ditches, flooded yards, fields or similar locations that may produce mosquitoes.
