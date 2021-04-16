The Saginaw County Fair will return this summer.
The fair was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers said it will kick off Tuesday, Aug. 3. The fair is scheduled to run through Aug. 7.
Organizers said the event will follow state health guidelines and orders. They also acknowledged sine activities may not take place this year.
“Keeping everyone safe will be our top priority,” organizers said.
