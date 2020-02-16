A Saginaw County fire department pulled a deer out of the freezing water.
According to a Facebook post, the Tri-Township Fire District responded to a call to rescue a dog out of the water at about 10:37 a.m.
According to the call, the dog was at the dead-end of Hulien Rd. about a half-mile from the parking area.
Officials said two members dressed in water rescue suits recovered the dog from the water.
Crews attempted to revive the dog, but their attempts were unsuccessful.
Officials said during their attempt to revive the dog they spotted a deer in distress in the water.
Crews were able to successfully bring the deer to shore alive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.