Several organizations showed their appreciation for Saginaw County’s first responders with special gifts.
First responders were given automated external defibrillators (AED).
Thomas Township Fire Chief Mike Cousins said having AEDs is crucial.
“If somebody goes into cardiac arrest and that their heart is no longer working, we only really have minutes to be able to get it,” Cousins said.
Cousins said the machines will make a difference between life and death.
Mark Hitchcock with Pulse3 agrees. He’s awarded first responders with AEDs for over 11 years. He said the Shocks and Saves charity hockey game makes it possible each year.
“Very proud and very excited to do this in partnership with Covenant Healthcare, Saginaw Spirit, and Mobile Medical Response,” Hitchcock said.
Hitchcock said that rural areas and small towns in Saginaw County don't have a budget due to the substantial cost associated with AEDs.
Since 2008 more than 255 AEDs have been placed in six Mid-Michigan counties, and have been instrumental in helping save almost a dozen lives.
“Saginaw County residents should sleep better at night knowing that their first responders are better armed with AEDs in their hands,” Hitchcock said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.