Saginaw County has given 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to residents. The county reached this milestone with the help of Ascension St. Mary’s, Covenant HealthCare, Meijer, Saginaw Valley State University, and the Saginaw County Health Department.
“We are doing a fantastic job getting the limited doses we receive into the arms of those prioritized to receive them,” said Chris Harrington, health officer with the Saginaw County Health Department.
While demand for the vaccine exceeds the supply, the county health department said it is seeing promising signs. Weekly dose allocations are increasing. All vaccine providers have tried scheduling an appointment with seniors and many are saying they no longer need appointments because they’ve already been vaccinated.
“The remaining number of adults 65+ who want the vaccine might not be as large as our registration lists indicate,” Harrington said. “But we still have our work cut out for us."
The state of Michigan announced on Wednesday it’s expanding vaccine eligibility to adults 50 and older. This could add an additional 40,000 people to the demand side of the equation, the county health department said.
“Throughout the pandemic, the Covenant team has been at the frontlines of caring for the medical needs of the community. It is extraordinary and meaningful for all of us that one year later we are working together to end the spread of COVID-19 with the vaccine,” said Ed Bruff, president and CEO of Covenant HealthCare.
“Ascension St. Mary's is proud of the partnership we have with the Saginaw County Health Department, other area healthcare organizations and the community, to be able to spread hope through vaccination and enable people to begin to return to a bit of normality,” said Dr. Stephanie Duggan, regional president for Ascension Michigan Northern Ministries.
