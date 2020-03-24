Saginaw County now has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19.
That is according to the latest numbers released by the Saginaw County Health Department on March 24.
The county has done a total of 114 tests, 69 of which are still pending. There have been eight positive results and 37 negative results.
Those numbers are current as of 9:30 a.m. on March 24.
Testing from private labs may not be included in those numbers, the health department said.
"Based upon the increase in COVID-19 cases statewide, residents can now assume there is a possibility the virus may be present when they are in public places and should be taking all recommended prevention measures," the health department said in a press release.
