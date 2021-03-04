The Saginaw County Health Department is asking residents who are 65-years and older to check their voicemails for a message about getting vaccinated at Delta College this weekend.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is calling residents to schedule a vaccine for this weekend. People can call 211 to schedule for a vaccine this weekend at Delta College.
MDHHS has been trying to schedule adults 65-years or older from the Bay, Saginaw, and Midland County areas for a two-day vaccine event by the Michigan National Guard. Residents have not been answering phone messages from the MDHHS or calling them back.
In order to get vaccinated at Delta College residents need to call the MDHHS back. Vaccines can be given by appointment only on March 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for adults 65 or older from Bay, Saginaw, and Midland County.
