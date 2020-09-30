The Saginaw County Health Department is providing guidance to help families make decisions as Halloween approaches.
"Much like deciding whether or not to send your children to in-person learning at school or keep them home for remote learning, Halloween 2020 requires an informed, personal decision based on your family dynamics and health history. Each family must weigh the risks for themselves," the health department said in a press release on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
The health department said families should consider the following:
- Any time you leave your home, there is risk of being exposed to COVID-19. Weight the risks every time you go out.
- Do you have loved ones with underlying health conditions that make it not worth the added risk of trick-or-treating?
- Are neighbors considerate about wearing masks and maintaining social distance?
- Are your children responsible enough to keep masks on and maintain social distance?
- Do you live in a quiet neighborhood or a high-traffic one where people from all around the area come to trick-or-treat?
- Are there alternative activities that your children would enjoy just as much as trick-or-treating?
The health department also offered the following tips for trick-or-treaters and parents:
- Follow any rules, regulations or laws governing your neighborhood or township.
- If you have COVID-19 or you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, do not participate in Halloween festivities and do not give out candy to trick-or-treaters.
- Prepare children that this year may be different than last, but let them know some of the new ways you plan to celebrate and still have lots of fun.
- Talk with them about safety and staying six feet from others not in your group.
- Participate in one-way trick-or-treating and guide children to stay to the right to ensure social distancing.
- Trick or treat with people you live with.
- Avoid congregating in groups around houses.
The health department also offered tips for homeowners:
- Use duct tape to mark six-foot lines in front of home and leading to driveway/front door.
- Position a disinfected distribution table between you and trick-or-treaters and do not allow children to reach into containers to get their candy/treats.
- Consider handing out candy in an open space with one-way traffic flow or grab and go stations of individually prepared goodies.
- Wash your hands with soap and water before preparing any “treats” to be distributed. This includes pre-packaged candy, goodie bags, or other items given away.
- Wear a mask during all candy distribution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.