The Saginaw County Health Department is launching the “Lock-It Up” Campaign for medical marijuana.
The health department says the move comes as medical marijuana has become “a public health concern, especially as it relates to protecting children and youth.”
The department said their multi-media educational effort will inform residents on safest use, storage, and handling of medical marijuana.
As part of the grand-funded campaign, they will also distribute 1,000 lockboxes for safe storage and handling, along with education materials about keeping medical marijuana out of children’s hands.
The lockboxes are free and can be picked up at the Saginaw County Health Department, located at 1600 N. Michigan Avenue.
Because of COVID, appointments are required. They can be made online here, or by calling 989-758-3825, and pressing option 4.
