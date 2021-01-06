The state of Michigan announced seniors and frontline workers, such as teachers and police, will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine next week.
But it may take a little longer before Saginaw County residents in that age group can get vaccinated.
“We’re not there yet,” said Chris Harrington, health officer for the Saginaw County Health Department. “We’re still working through Phase 1A. Saginaw is unique for the large number of healthcare workers, so we ask for patience as we work with our partners to make sure our county’s vaccine doses – still scarce – are administered to those who want it in the Phase 1A priority groups. This includes the 340 health offices, representing 5,000 independent healthcare workers, that have already registered for vaccines on our website.”
The health department created an online registration process for healthcare providers not affiliated with one of the county’s health systems. That same registration process is available for critical infrastructure businesses who employ essential workers scheduled to receive the vaccine in the next phase.
