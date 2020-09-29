If you live in Saginaw County, come November, you'll be asked to vote on a proposal to fund the health department for the next decade.
The millage, which is the first of its kind in the county, would be about twenty-five dollars a year for every $100,000 of property.
And every cent counts.
"We did, previously, in the years prior, had five outlying clinics where we provided immunizations and WIC services,” Christina Harrington from the Saginaw County Health. “And due to budget cuts and not having enough resources for staffing, we were not able to continue those services."
While the health department is much more visible now during the pandemic, they provide services all the time, whether you live, work or play in Saginaw County.
The millage would provide for new equipment and more testing for the public health laboratory A team of nurses for disease surveillance and investigation and better public communication of health information.
"Right now, yes, it's the time for COVID, but we all know that there will be another emerging disease down the road and we really hope that our community can support the need for a health department to be robust in order to handle what comes next," Harrington said.
Or what's coming now.
Saginaw ranks near the bottom of all Michigan counties when it comes to health outcome, and the health department could change that.
If approved, the millage is expected to raise nearly two and a half million dollars in its first year.
