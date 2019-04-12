The Saginaw County Health Department is getting a new program to help those battling addiction.
The county is developing a syringe service program to help people can exchange their used syringes for clean ones.
The goal is to stop the spread of diseases like HIV and help users get on the road to recovery.
“By participating and exchanging out dirty needles for clean ones, doesn’t encourage or increase illegal drug use,” said Christina Harrington, a health officer at the Saginaw County Health Department.
Harrington said the program has already been implemented within several other communities to great success.
She said it could create actual change within Saginaw County which has the ninth highest prevalence rate of HIV in the state of Michigan, 7% of which comes from those who inject drugs.
“And so looking at some of our statistics, a syringe service program made sense because it’s really targeted to reduce the spread of disease in our community while educating those who do use drugs,” Harrington said.
It’ll all made possible thanks to a nearly $200,000 grant from the Mid-State Health Network which will be used to fund services such as substance use disorder treatment, prevention, and education.
They even plan to have a location at the health department where people can bring in their used syringes anonymously.
“So initially what we’re going to determine a space inside of our building here at the main health department, eventually we’d like to get out in the community and go to where the people are, but right now with the current first year of funding we’re going to start our program small and build from there,” Harrington said.
The health department estimates that it will take about six months before the program can be up and running within the county.
