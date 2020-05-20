The Saginaw County Health Department is telling people to avoid the north branch of the Bad River as heavy rains have resulted in the discharge of untreated sewage into the waterway.
Elevated E. coli bacteria can be expected in that area, as the plume of sewage flows to the Shiawassee River through the State Game Area and the National Wildlife Refuge to the Saginaw River.
Please avoid those areas until further notice. The health department recommends against swimming, wading, or types of water recreation that could cause water to be swallowed or get into the mouth, nose or eyes.
