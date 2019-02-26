The Saginaw County Health Department is warning residents of a spoofing scam.
The department has been receiving phone calls that appear to originate from the main health department number 989-758-3900, but the number is actually being spoofed, the department said.
Residents have also received calls from scammers claiming to be a Medicare representative and asking for insurance and banking information, the health department said.
The health department is urging residents to not provide any personal information over the phone to any numbers that appear to be the health department.
